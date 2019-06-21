Spot all the smiles on our Little Leopards

Dozens of youngsters put on smiles for the camera as part of the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

Children under the age of five came to Marischal Square with their proud parents to pose for our photographer.

Among those being photographed was one-year-old Torry youngster Archie Johnston who was brought along by his mum Jenna Bruce, 26, and gran Gwen, 54.

Jenna said: “Archie is just at that age where he doesn’t leave anything alone. He’s a little monkey.

“He likes going to the beach and being in the water.

“He also loves balloons, and he enjoys watching Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig on TV.

“We have never put him into any competitions like Little Leopards before so it’s something a bit different for him.

“It is really nice because you get the photo to keep.

“It will be nice to have a keepsake of him at this stage because they grow up far too quickly.”

Also in attendance was Porter Laing, who celebrates his first birthday next week.

He was brought along to Marischal Square by his mum Claire, 35, and gran Annette Thomson, 57.

Claire and husband Kevin decided to enter Little Leopards after doing the same with daughter Maeve, 6, when she was a baby.

Claire said: “We got a picture of Maeve done, so naturally, we need to do the same for Porter.

“Porter is very mischievous and he has just started walking.

“He’s so cheeky and funny. They love making each other laugh.”

The winner of Little Leopards will receive a £500 cash prize, a trophy and a canvas of the picture.

They will also receive a parlour pass for Mackie’s as well as champagne and flowers.

The 11 runners up will receive a canvas of their child, a free ice cream and coffee for four people from Mackies 19.2.

Every child who takes part will be featured in the Little Leopards supplement that will be published in the Evening Express.