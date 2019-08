A major sportswear brand has announced it will open a new store in Aberdeen.

JD Sports will transform the former size? shop on Union Street, which closed last week, into a new King of Trainers store.

The firm owns both brands and hopes to open the new-look store next month.

According to a JD Sports spokesman: “A King of Trainers store is a smaller JD store that is focused on footwear.”

It’s not known if staff from size? will be transferred to the new store.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter