Sports hub looking for north-east clubs to share training requirements for 202

An initiative which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people in the north-east is asking for feedback from sports clubs.

The Aberdeenshire Community Sports Hub initiative is seeking feedback from sports clubs on what their training requirements will be for the upcoming year.

A survey has been created to gather views and is open to all sports clubs in the Aberdeenshire area.

The responses will help to shape the local training calendar for 2021.

Working in partnership with Sportscotland, the community sports hubs aim to improve the health and wellbeing of people by increasing participation in sports, engaging the local community, promoting community leadership, offering a range of sporting opportunities and bringing partners, groups and people together.

The deadline for completing the survey is Friday, January 8 and Live Life Aberdeenshire asks that one key representative from each club completes it.

Aberdeenshire Community Sport Hubs will be working to further develop throughout 2021 and is encouraging any clubs not currently involved to get in touch with one of the projects.

To access the Live Life Aberdeenshire survey, go to http://bit.ly/3hJmdQc

For more details on the aims of the Community Sport Hub initiative and to see your local contacts go to https://bit.ly/3mnKNI8