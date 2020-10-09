Sports giant counting down to opening of Aberdeen store

A leading sports retailer is preparing for the opening of its first store in the north-east.

Decathlon will open the doors of its latest shop in Union Square on October 22 as part of a £1 million investment – leading to the creation of around 20 jobs.

It already has successful outlets in Edinburgh and Glasgow and is planning to expand into other areas of the UK.

The firm has set out its aim of encouraging more people to take up sport – and has already begun forming relationships with groups in the north-east.

Decathlon’s Scottish leader Ben Hatton said: “We have seen a huge expansion in sporting participation over the last seven months, with sales in Glasgow up 10% year on year. There’s been a boom in sales of bikes, fitness and jogging equipment and this links to our purpose to help people get into sports.

“Aberdeen was a natural choice to launch our plans to expand further in Scotland. We reckon it is Scotland’s sportiest city, with a real passion for outdoor activities such as hiking, running and water sports.

“Our mission is to help people of all levels and backgrounds get into sport, whether that is taking part in their first 5k or going out with the family for a kayak trip at the weekend.

“We are delighted to finally be coming to Aberdeen helping to make sport even more accessible in Scotland. Our purpose is simple, to get more people active in the UK. In these uncertain times it is with real pride that we continue to open stores in the UK, providing low-price sports equipment for all and jobs in the local area.

“Our staff are local, passionate about their city, and looking forward to being very much at the heart of Aberdeen’s sporting community. We are also reaching out to help those dedicated people who run sports clubs – for instance, we have already forged a strong relationship with The Fit Like Joggers.”