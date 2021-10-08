Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Sports Direct opens new multi-functional store at the heart of Aberdeen

By Denny Andonova
08/10/2021, 12:21 pm
The new store will open on October 9.

A new multi-purpose store offering worldwide-known brands is set to open its doors for customers in Aberdeen this week.

The UK’s biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct will cut the red ribbon on its new store in Aberdeen on Saturday as part of its brand elevation programme.

Situated in Berryden Retail Park, it will feature the brand’s new premium design and house several retailers – such as USC and Evans Cycles – to boost customer offering.

While Sports Direct remains faithful to providing the “very best” in sport from brands including Nike, adidas and Under Armour, USC will present a more trend-focused selection from Converse, Champion and Levi’s.

Sports Direct has also teamed up with leading high-street game retailer Game, which will operate alongside a new arena for both competitive and social gamers.

Belong Gaming will give players access to the most high-powered PCs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles – promising every gamer will be catered for.

James France, group head of property said: “We are excited to open a brand new retail destination in Aberdeen’s Berryden Retail Park.

“This new location demonstrates the businesses’ confidence in our ever-evolving elevation strategy.

“As we continue to grow throughout the UK, our ethos and commitment remain the same; we offer customers the very best brands and an unrivaled product choice.”