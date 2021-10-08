Sports Direct opens new multi-functional store at the heart of Aberdeen

A new multi-purpose store offering worldwide-known brands is set to open its doors for customers in Aberdeen this week.

The UK’s biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct will cut the red ribbon on its new store in Aberdeen on Saturday as part of its brand elevation programme.

Situated in Berryden Retail Park, it will feature the brand’s new premium design and house several retailers – such as USC and Evans Cycles – to boost customer offering.

While Sports Direct remains faithful to providing the “very best” in sport from brands including Nike, adidas and Under Armour, USC will present a more trend-focused selection from Converse, Champion and Levi’s.

Sports Direct has also teamed up with leading high-street game retailer Game, which will operate alongside a new arena for both competitive and social gamers.

Belong Gaming will give players access to the most high-powered PCs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles – promising every gamer will be catered for.

James France, group head of property said: “We are excited to open a brand new retail destination in Aberdeen’s Berryden Retail Park.

“This new location demonstrates the businesses’ confidence in our ever-evolving elevation strategy.

“As we continue to grow throughout the UK, our ethos and commitment remain the same; we offer customers the very best brands and an unrivaled product choice.”