North-east sports clubs called on to bid for funding boost

North-east clubs are being encouraged to apply for a funding boost of up to £2,500.

Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund, which returns for its fifth year, aims to help people of all ages take part in physical activity in their local communities by giving clubs the chance to secure funding.

This year, the prizes will improve investment in grassroots sport, giving local sports clubs the chance to receive funding ranging from £500 to £2,500.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Aldi Scotland, said: “In the run-up to Tokyo 2020, we have launched our largest ever single donation from the Aldi Scottish Sport Fund, with funding prizes ranging from £500 to £2,500.

“We hope to give local clubs a helping hand to continue their fantastic work, and encourage people across Scotland to lead a healthy, active lifestyle. Each year we are blown away by the response we get to our call for applications and I’d encourage any sports club across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire to apply.”

Aldi recently awarded four schools across Scotland £20,000 to spend on new equipment as part of the supermarket’s Kits For Schools initiative.

Sports clubs in Aberdeen City, Banff and Buchan, Gordon and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine have until Monday April 27 to apply.

One applicant will be selected to receive £2,500 of funding, two applicants will each receive £1,000 of funding, while several other applicants will each receive £500 of funding towards their club.

Applications can be made by visitng www.aldi.co.uk/scottishsportfund