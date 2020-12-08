Sports charity breathes new life into bicycles belonging to Aberdeen children’s care home

An Aberdeen sports charity has repaired bicycles belonging to a north-east children’s home free of charge, thanks to a funding boost.

Sport Aberdeen was able to breathe new life into the bicycles thanks to funding secured through the Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme.

A total of five bikes from Barnardo’s Linksfield Residential Service, an established childcare service in partnership with Aberdeen City Council, were taken to Adventure Aberdeen’s bike workshop in Kingswells.

Adventure Aberdeen, part of registered charity Sport Aberdeen, was the first organisation in the city to sign up to the Scotland Cycle Repair Scheme, a free bike repair and maintenance service funded by the Scottish Government and delivered through Cycling UK.

The scheme aims to remove barriers such as cost while encouraging active travel, in turn allowing more people to take part in cycling through access to free bike maintenance.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen head of sport and active communities, said: “After a hugely positive response, this is the second round of funding we have secured to deliver free maintenance to people in the north-east who may ordinarily struggle to gain access to bike servicing.

“We are targeting this latest funding towards those who are really in need of the services and I’m absolutely delighted that we could help and breathe life into their five bikes.

“Sport Aberdeen has a responsibility as a corporate parent for these young people, so it is only right that we ensure that they have bikes in a condition that they are able to enjoy.

“A key aim of the scheme is to give more people of all ages access to safer cycling and encourage participation in physical exercise while educating people on the benefits of greener travel.

“Working with services such as Linksfield Residential Service underpins Sport Aberdeen’s commitment to breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for more people to get active, regardless of the challenges they may face.”

Rebecca Christie, Linksfield Residential Service senior practitioner, said: “We would like to extend a massive thanks to Sport Aberdeen, and the staff at Adventure Aberdeen.

“It’s great to work in partnership and to have such a good service which will help to promote health and wellbeing for the young people we support.”