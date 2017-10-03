Tuesday, October 3rd 2017 Show Links
Home / News / Local

Aberdeen sports centre recognised for high standards

by Danny McKay
03/10/2017, 8:52 am
Aberdeen Sports Village
Send us a story

An Aberdeen sports facility has become the first in Scotland to achieve the highest standard in a national quality assessment scheme.

Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV), on Aberdeen’s Linksfield Road, is the first in the country to have passed the toughest assessment offered by sportscotland’s leading national quality scheme, Quest.

Quest is the best-known improvement programme within the leisure industry and its rigorous assessments challenge all leading leisure centres in the UK.

ASV has achieved Quest Stretch, which is the only one available to high-performing centres, and is the highest possible achievement.

More from the Evening Express

Breaking

    Cancel