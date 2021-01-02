Sporting stars call on people of Aberdeen to help them win Doddie Aid Challenge

Scotland’s rugby stars are calling on the people of Aberdeen to join them in a mass participation fundraising exercise challenge.

The Doddie Aid Challenge is raising money for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and will run until the start of the Six Nations championship on February 6.

The challenge sees rugby’s old Scottish inter-district championship dusted off and its five teams resurrected.

Any form of exercise counts towards a district’s total on the leaderboard, from running to rollerblading, cycling to skiing or just adding up daily steps.

Throughout the event, the captains of each district will be busy signing other high-profile stars in a bid to boost their team’s efforts.

On February 6 the team which has logged the most collective miles will be crowned Doddie Aid Inter-District Champion.

To get involved, potential participants should go to www.doddieaid.com to find out how to join their chosen district and also get a free team snood.

All exercise miles should then be recorded via a campaign-specific app.

Doddie Weir’s former Scotland and British and Irish Lions teammate, Rob Wainwright, said: “Doddie Aid is an opportunity to burn off all that festive excess while supporting Doddie and his Foundation in its efforts to find effective treatments for MND.

“As with anything involving Doddie, it has to be fun, and the management teams for the five districts are already playing dirty in their recruitment efforts.

“The eligibility rules have already courted controversy with captains attempting to poach stars from other districts.

“So you can tell the Exiles that Geraint Thomas is signing for the North & Midlands whatever his agent says to the contrary!”

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was founded by former Scotland International and Lion, Doddie Weir.

It was set up in 2017 following his Motor Neuron Disease diagnosis to fund research for a cure to the devastating disease.

For further information about the foundation visit www.myname5doddie.co.uk