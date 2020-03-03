Sporting scheme kicks off to help mental health at north-east schools

A sports scheme has been launched at north-east schools to help improve the mental wellbeing of young people.

The project was launched yesterday by Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust in partnership with Grassroot Soccer, an international charity.

S1 pupils at Lochside Academy have been given the chance to get involved in the unique programme.

P6 and 7 pupils at Buchanhaven Primary in Peterhead are also taking part in the 12-week initiative.

The Mindset scheme teaches youngsters skills such as communication and resilience to improve their mental health and encourage them to voice their feelings.

Sessions are a mix of physical activity and other activities, including talks.

Grassroot Soccer was founded by Tommy Clark, son of Dons great Bobby Clark, which spearheaded the decision to begin the project in the city.

Steven Sweeney, chief operating officer at Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust (AFCCT), said: “We’ve been spending the last two years at the community trust working with partners Grassroot Soccer, an American-based charity which normally does a lot of work around HIV and Aids prevention in Africa.

“This is the very first place in the world that’s having a go at this programme.

“The idea is that it’s being piloted in Lochside Academy and Buchanhaven Primary School in Peterhead and then we’re looking to roll this project out regionally.

“We have big ambitions.”

He added: “We’re hoping that nationally and internationally there’ll be interest.”

Aberdeen University is also working on the scheme and will independently research the benefits on the wellbeing of children.

Lochside Academy head teacher Neil Hendry said: “We’ve just finished the first block. It’s gone really well. Mental health is a priority for all schools.

“When I knew the opportunity was coming around to work with the community trust on the pilot programme, it seemed too good an opportunity to miss.

“It’s an exciting new project for us.”

The scheme was created by Chris Barkley and Jeff DeCelles, who work for Grassroot Soccer.

Jeff said: “This project was the way to bring what we’ve learned in Grassroot Soccer to Aberdeen after 40 years.

“We started out as an HIV-prevention organisation.We found this platform using sport could address a number of health needs for adolescents and we started getting interested in mental health.

“We got in touch with Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust who also wanted to focus on mental health so it was a time to work together.”

The pair first visited Aberdeen with the project a year ago and have been in the city three times to work with those involved on training and discussing the initiative.

Chris added: “Yesterday was the first day we got to see it in action. What we learn we can use to improve the programme,” he said.

The first participants have already graduated, finishing the scheme before the Christmas holidays.