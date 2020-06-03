Sport programme for north-east children to move online due to coronavirus

A sport programme that helps north-east children prepare for Primary One is to move online this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Transition Junior has run in the Inverurie area since 2018, and helps young children prepare for starting their first school year, and feel comfortable in their new educational surroundings.

This year it will move online, and is available to pupils across Aberdeenshire.

The programme is supported by libraries and NHS Grampian to use the Henry children’s stories to deliver key messages around physical activity to establish an early understanding of the benefits of activities, good diet and mental wellbeing.

It will be led by sports coach Vanessa Jack, and will feature a virtual activity session using the Henry – Let’s Go Outside story that will focus on using everyday things found at home, in a garden or on a local walk to follow the story.

Councillor Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “Transition into Primary School is an exceptionally important moment in the lives of young people and it is heartening to see that even in these challenging times, our staff in partnership with NHS Grampian have been able to create an option that our pupils, parents and schools can use to try and replicate a part of the transition experience.”

It will be available throughout June on Live Life @ Home at https://bit.ly/TrJunior

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: