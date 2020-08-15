Sport Aberdeen urges north-east businesses to get involved in upcoming Virtual Society Awards

The team behind north-east leisure provider Sport Aberdeen are encouraging local businesses to enter this year’s Virtual Society Awards.

With the aim of continuing to celebrate the success and achievements of regional businesses in unprecedented times, this year’s ceremony will take place online on Thursday November 12.

As the entry deadline looms – Thursday August 20 – previous winners Sport Aberdeen have spoken about the beneficial impact that winning an award at the inaugural event had on their business.

Not only was receiving the accolade for Leisure/Fitness Facility of the Year the recognition that it deserved, but it also helped the charity “cement” its place in the city, and further afield.

Sarah Gray, head of marketing and commercial development, said: “Winning the award highlighted the efforts we put into creating affordable, but second to none, community well being opportunities.

“The more recognition we can get as a charity means we can help more people to lead healthy and active lifestyles.

“As an organisation in Aberdeen, we believe that it’s important to support and celebrate all local businesses and as a charity it’s hugely important to showcase what can be achieved in the community.

“In 2018, Sport Aberdeen’s Get active @ Sheddocksley venue was transformed into one of the most contemporary well being and fitness venues in the city, reducing its risk of closure and ensuring its sustainability for the foreseeable future.

“This, alongside many other achievements, was certainly something to celebrate.”

Like many other organisations, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a notable impact on Sport Aberdeen – the largest provider of fitness and active venues in the north-east.

Tthe Virtual Society Awards will shine a light on local businesses that have adapted and risen to the challenges, regardless of the difficult obstacles they face.

Sarah said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on Sport Aberdeen, as it has on businesses up and down the country, and we can’t wait to welcome people back to our indoor venues as soon as possible.

“The physical and mental health and well being of our communities has never been more important, and we look forward to continuing to support this by creating opportunities, inspiring people and changing lives through sport and physical activity.”

A total of eight glittering awards will be up for grabs at this year’s ceremony.

Categories include: Food Business of the Year; Drinks Business of the Year; Hair and Beauty Award of the Year; Best Collaboration of the Year – sponsored by Atholl Scott Financial Services; Fitness, Health and Well Being Award of the Year; Best Social Media Presence of the Year and Best Virtual Event of The Year.

The final accolade, sponsored by Aberdeen Inspired, is Society’s Outstanding Contribution Award.

Sarah added: “We were up against some amazing finalists last year, so winning the award was such an honour.

“Everyone at Sport Aberdeen works incredibly hard to ensure that we provide fantastic environments for the people of Aberdeen to participate in sport and physical activity, and to be recognised in this category is testament to that.

“The awards are a superb addition to Aberdeen’s awards calendar. Covering a diverse range of businesses and industries, the ceremony was great and everyone in attendance thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“It’s so important to acknowledge local success stories and to come together to celebrate what the area has to offer.

“I would urge everyone to get involved in the Society Awards this year. Celebrating what people and businesses in the north-east have achieved is a great way of highlighting what the area has to offer, as well as individual successes.

“This year in particular, it is so important to recognise and support the fantastic local businesses we have here.”

Contact Lesley Taylor on Lesley.Taylor@dctmedia.co.uk for information and Carole.Bruce@ajl.co.uk for sponsorships