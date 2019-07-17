Sport Aberdeen trust kicks off new partnership with Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail

Sport Aberdeen staff will volunteer at the Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail store as part of a new partnership.

The organisation is linking up with the Archie Foundation to work together on a number of projects.

The Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, which is raising cash for The Archie Foundation and other charities, is adopting a charities theme this week.

The new partnership was launched at the vintage clown Oor Wullie sculpture, near the Beach Leisure Centre.

The scheme will also see Sport Aberdeen staff take part in volunteering opportunities at Archie’s merchandise store for the Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail and events in the Bon Accord Centre, as well as the loan of equipment to support fundraising activities – including the Big Bounce Weekend.

Announcing the partnership, Sport Aberdeen chairman, Colin Taylor said: “The Archie Foundation is an important local charity, working tirelessly to enhance the lives of children and their families during one of the most difficult times of their lives.

“With Sport Aberdeen’s commitment to creating opportunities, inspiring people and changing lives through sport and physical activity, we believe there is a great opportunity to work together for the benefit of those children and their families in the local community who are dealing with significant health and wellbeing challenges.

“We are extremely excited to form this new strategic partnership with the Archie Foundation and look forward to working closely together on a number of initiatives over the coming months.”

Other projects being explored are the development of programmes and access to Sport Aberdeen facilities for Archie’s patients and their families, both during and after treatment, in a bid to support and improve the health and wellbeing of the child receiving treatment and also their family members.

Joe Mackie OBE, chairman of The Archie Foundation, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sport Aberdeen.

“They, like us, are committed to making a difference to the lives of local families and everyone at Archie is looking forward to working together.”