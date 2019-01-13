Sport Aberdeen to train city’s new dance leaders

A sports body is set to train 75 young people in Aberdeen to be dance leaders.

Sport Aberdeen has been handed an award of £5,700 for the programme from Sports Leaders UK.

The organisation, which looks after the leisure estate in the city, was awarded the cash by Sports Leaders UK to provide dance leadership training for 20 teachers from Hazlehead, Lochside and Bucksburn academies, in addition to three dance development officers from Citymoves Dance Agency.

As part of the project, the newly-trained teachers and dance development officers will deliver five workshops across the city to more than 75 senior pupils between January and March.

Graeme Dale, development manager of active communities at Sport Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by Sports Leaders UK to receive this funding, with it having tangible benefits for the city.

“Working closely with local schools and Citymoves, this funding will allow us to build both the dance tutor and dance leader workforce and ultimately get more children and young people taking part in and enjoying the benefits of dance.”

Sports Leaders UK partnerships officer Fiona Kennedy said: “Sports Leaders UK is delighted to support Sport Aberdeen to enrich their dance programme across the city.

“Our SCQF dance leadership qualifications provide a platform to engage and develop young people with all abilities and experience.

“I believe the dance tutors will empower and inspire a passionate and qualified dance workforce who will become role models to a younger generation. We look forward to supporting all tutors, schools and community groups involved.”