Sport Aberdeen to support those with respiratory conditions

Sport Aberdeen has paired up with the health board to develop a programme to support people with respiratory conditions to stay active.

The project, carried out with NHS Grampian, is aimed at people who have a lung condition and whose ability to be active and participate in exercise is affected by breathing difficulties.

This includes those who have Bronchiectasis, Pulmonary Fibrosis, Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Respiratory Disease (COPD).

Those who take part will be offered the opportunity to attend virtual exercise classes online, or can receive one-to-one call support instead.

Participants will receive support from qualified exercise instructors to build their confidence and activity levels, and assistance if they have any concerns about how to introduce exercise into their daily life.

Andrinne Craig, Sport Aberdeen’s healthy communities manager, said: “Working in partnership with NHS Grampian has allowed us to develop this programme, specifically aimed at helping a group of people who can really benefit from engaging in activity. Although physical activity won’t offer a cure, it can result in hugely positive changes for individuals living with certain respiratory conditions and we are thrilled to be able to deliver this in the city.

“Sport Aberdeen is committed to creating opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to take part in exercise and lead a healthy and active life. For people living with a respiratory condition even simple tasks can become testing, so by helping participants to improve lung function and muscle strength we believe we can make a real difference to many lives in the north-east.”

To self-refer, visit https://www.sportaberdeen.co.uk/activities/active-lifestyles/sport-aberdeen-winter-pulmonary-rehabilitation-programme or call Sport Aberdeen’s Active Lifestyles team on 01224 047924.