Sport Aberdeen hit by ‘devastating’ £6.5 million loss following pandemic lockdowns

Sport Aberdeen is gearing up to reopen some of its facilities, as it emerged it suffered a loss of more than £6million in income during the pandemic.

The organisation is preparing to reopen seven of their gyms, Aberdeen Tennis Centre and Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre on Monday following four months of enforced closure – however its managing director said during both lockdowns it had often been “unclear” if it would survive..

Managing director Alistair Robertson said the lockdowns had a “devastating financial impact”, but praised the support of Sport Aberdeen members and its board.

He admits to being “delighted” at being able to reopen indoor venues and said despite everything that has happened the charity is in a “positive place.”

Alistair said: “Despite the many hurdles faced by the entire leisure and fitness sector, and against all the odds, I am happy to say that we are in a positive place and everyone is very excited to be reopening indoor venues; joining golf, outdoor tennis and outdoor boot camps which have already restarted and have proved hugely popular, highlighting the city’s thirst to get active again.

“The two lockdowns have had a devastating financial impact on Sport Aberdeen and with an income loss of around £6.5m it was often unclear if we would survive.

“However, the support from our members has been incredible and hundreds have continued to pay for their membership while we have been closed. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported the charity through what have been extremely uncertain times.

“We have also been extremely grateful for the unwavering dedication of our board members and management team and the full grant support from Aberdeen City Council. I am proud to say we are safe, clean, ready and raring to go.

“Gyms, pools and community leisure centres are absolutely vital to the mental and physical health and wellbeing of our community and we look forward to playing our part in Scotland’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis once more, by creating opportunities, inspiring people and changing lives through sport and physical activity.”

Despite many of their venues being shut Sport Aberdeen continued to offer virtual fitness classes and more recently it has been running outdoor boot camps.

Some of the charity’s staff have also been doing their bit to help with pandemic by taking on different jobs supporting the NHS, Aberdeen City Council, Grampian Assessor & Electoral Registration and Aberdeen Health & Social Care Partnership.

Contact trace practitioners, logistics coordinators, call handlers, refuse loaders and temporary electoral registration assistants are among the positions staff have taken up.

Alistair added: “I’m incredibly proud of the way our staff have come forward to support our partner agencies as they too face the challenges in response to Covid-19. It’s a real testament to the dedication and community spirit of team Sport Aberdeen.”