Sport Aberdeen celebrates successful year

A sports body has revealed more than 1.3 million people used its facilities last year.

Sport Aberdeen has released its latest annual report, with staff at the body praised for their “commitment and enthusiasm”.

The community leisure trust made £13.7 million during 2018-19 compared with £12m the previous year.

It is the highest income the group has made over the past six years. In the report, it says there were 1,362,460 visits to Sport Aberdeen venues – a 2% increase from 2017-18.

Colin Taylor, chairman of Sport Aberdeen at the time of the report, said the refurbishment of the Get active @ Sheddocksley base was one of the highlights of the last financial year.

The group spent more than £300,000 upgrading the Springhill Road facility to include a 60-station fitness studio, a dedicated training room and a new group exercise studio.

Mr Taylor said: “Being recognised nationally and locally by external organisations, our partners and stakeholders, gives me a sense of great pride. This year, Sport Aberdeen has been recognised by ukactive, winning the Scottish Centre of the Year Award for the refurbishment of the Get active @ Jesmond project.

“The refurbishment of Get active @ Sheddocksley was a huge success. I was enormously pleased to be part of the volunteering task force, made up of my fellow directors and staff which mobilised one weekend to help paint the outside of the building.

“The commitment and enthusiasm of Sport Aberdeen staff and individuals who volunteer, never ceases to amaze me. Without them, we would not be able to have such an impact on people’s lives.”

Tony Dawson was appointed the new chairman of the arms-length local authority body last month.

Memberships at facilities managed by the trust increased 18% between April 2018 and March 2019, bringing the total number of people using sites to 7,490.

Golfers played 104,043 rounds and more than 480 people took part in a learn-to-skate programme.

More than 1,500 volunteers have supported the group delivering programmes across the city, with 22,500 hours logged by Active Schools volunteers.

Alistair Robertson, managing director of Sport Aberdeen, said: “We have become familiar with the challenging financial climate.

“However, despite this, once again the company has continued to increase usage and grow membership.”