Sport Aberdeen boss name vice chairman of national body

An Aberdeen sports boss has been appointed to the board of a national body.

Alistair Robertson, the managing director of Sport Aberdeen, has been chosen to be the vice chairman of Community Leisure UK.

He has moved from the post of executive director, which he has held for two years.

Directors of the body are elected for three-year terms by other members from across the UK and can serve a maximum of two.

Mr Robertson said: “It is a personal honour to be appointed as vice chair of the Community Leisure UK board, however it has come about because of our terrific staff who have helped to make Sport Aberdeen a multi-award winning community leisure trust that is respected across Scotland.

“It is also thanks to a great board of directors and our excellent working partnership with Aberdeen City Council, which is the envy of many other local authorities.”