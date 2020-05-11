Sport Aberdeen boss calls for greater support from government over recovery

The boss of an Aberdeen charity has called for support and clear guidance from the government on the recovery of the sports industry.

Sport Aberdeen is the largest provider of fitness and active venues in the north-east.

All its profits are fed back into the communities, projects and the people that it serves.

Now, the charity’s managing director, Alistair Robertson, has called on the government to place sport and physical activity higher up on its policy agenda, and provide clear guidance on the recovery of the industry which is suffering due to the pandemic.

He said: “When restrictions ease, we want to be ready to welcome people back, but social distancing will be a massive challenge.

“Things will almost certainly have to return on an incremental basis and some sports won’t be feasible for the foreseeable future, such as team games, so what happens to those enthusiasts and the specialist facilities that we have in the city for certain sports?

“It is a concern, not just for Sport Aberdeen but other providers as well.

He added: “We will need to take a lead from government and sports governing bodies, but we also need the support of our users.

“We know that sport and physical activity are vital for so many of us, so now more than ever before, we need to ensure that the Government does what it can to help, through clear guidelines for recovery and support for this vital industry and the people who work within it.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “We understand the importance of sport and physical activity and the desire from many to see them resume, but ensuring the rate of infection is kept as low as possible to protect the NHS and save lives is and will continue to be our priority.

“This week, the Minister for Public Health, Sport and Wellbeing held a series of encouraging, constructive virtual meetings involving senior representatives from across the sporting sector to discuss how sport can resume when it is safe to do so – but it remains the case that any relaxation of measures must and will be guided by scientific evidence.

“We are determined to help keep companies – including those involved in sport and physical activity – in business and are ensuring sporting organisations have access to all the support and advice which is available at this difficult time.

“This is why sportscotland, our national agency for sport, has released £16.4m of funding early to support the sector deal with the impact of Covid-19.

“Similarly, across all businesses, we have offered a package of support worth £2.3 billion which includes 1.6% rates relief for all non-domestic properties in 2020-21 and 100% relief for properties in retail, hospitality, leisure and airports.”