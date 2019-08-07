Sport Aberdeen body honoured for volunteer projects

A sports body has had its work recognised after picking up one of the UK’s highest honours.

Sport Aberdeen was presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which celebrates the work done by volunteer groups.

It was one of three north-east recipients receiving the accolade.

The volunteers from Sport Aberdeen were presented with the honour yesterday by Barney Crockett, the Lord Lieutenant for the city.

Helping mark the achievement was former Hazlehead Academy student, Aimee Work, 15, who previously won an award for volunteering with the Active Schools programme and serving as the chairwoman of the Active Girls committee.

Aimee, who will take up a place at Nescol after the summer break, hopes to promote physical fitness after she suffered from an eating disorder at the age of 10. The teen then got into fitness to aid her recovery.

She said: “This is a great achievement, Sport Aberdeen is the best organisation that provides sporting opportunities for people of all ages across the city.

“Girls do suffer from body image issues and so it is important that we promote participation of girls in sport as much as the boys in Aberdeen.”

Meanwhile, George Byers, 69, from Stonehaven, who volunteers with gentle movement groups which benefits those recovering from cancer, said he gained satisfaction from helping others.

He added: “The award is a wonderful thing for all the volunteers.

“It makes me feel good that I have done something to help someone.”

Colin G Taylor, Sport Aberdeen chairman, said: “It is terrific just to be recognised as an organisation delivering something for the community.

“This is the ultimate award, it is regarded as the MBE for a charity.

“Nearly 1,500 volunteers support in the delivery of Sport Aberdeen’s community-based programmes and I would like to thank each and every one of them for their commitment and outstanding service.”

Mr Crockett said he was delighted to present the award, and added: “I am totally proud of Sport Aberdeen, the volunteers in the city do more than anywhere else in the UK.

“This award shows the quality of the work that is done.”