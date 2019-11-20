Sport Aberdeen awarded for support to Armed Forces

Sport Aberdeen has been commended for its support of the Armed Forces.

The charity received the Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) silver award, which is given to organisations which ensure servicemen and women are not left disadvantaged.

Nickie Scorgie, head of HR, said: “We are proud to show solidarity with this nation’s servicemen and women and their families.

“We fully recognise the undeniable value that veterans bring and how they help us continue to change lives through sport.”