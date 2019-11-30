Sponsors get in step to support ball in aid of new specialist support centre

A children’s charity has expressed its gratitude to sponsors for an upcoming sold-out ball.

Charlie House, which supports young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, will host its Big Build Ball on Friday, welcoming almost 500 people for a night of food, drink, entertainment and fundraising.

Proceeds from the event will go towards its Big Build Appeal to raise £8 million to build a new specialist support centre set within four acres of land at Woodend Hospital.

A number of businesses have supported this year’s ball, which is now in its fifth year.

Gold sponsors Premier Oil and Gordon and Watson funeral directors signed up to support the event.

Paul Williams, of Premier Oil, said: “Charlie House is already providing fantastic support to families in the north-east of Scotland.

“However, the region needs a purpose-built centre to take this support to a different level and we are very pleased to help sponsor this endeavour.”

Meanwhile Annette MacDonald, area business manager at Gordon and Watson funeral directors, said: “We have known about the amazing work Charlie House do for a while now and have tried to support them in little ways.

“However, this year we took on a new colleague who has had personal experience from the team at Charlie House, so we wanted to show our appreciation by offering to be one of the gold sponsors for the Big Build Ball.”

As well as the gold sponsors, two silver sponsors are also supporting the event, Apache North Sea and Brown Shipley.

Patricia Paterson of Apache said: “Apache’s approach to giving back in the communities where we operate centres on the simple philosophy to ‘give where we live’ and we are delighted to support Charlie House Big Build Appeal.”

Meanwhile, Richard McGregor, national head of the personal injury team for Brown Shipley, added: “Charlie House is such a worthwhile cause and the work they do for children across Aberdeenshire is amazing.

“We’re delighted to support this great charity and the Big Build Ball.”

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “Their kind support will allow us to create a truly special night for all our guests to enjoy and help maximise the funds raised to support the work of Charlie House.

“All profits from the ball will support our £8 million Big Build Appeal to build a specialist support centre right here in Aberdeen, to provide local support to north-east families.”

CHARLIE House is hoping to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre.

£2.4m of the funds has already been secured. Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.