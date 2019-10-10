SPONSORED: World-renowned aesthetics specialist opens Aberdeen clinic

One of the UK’s biggest names in aesthetics has expanded to the north-east.

Jackie Partridge, co-founder and Clinical Director at the multi award-winning Dermal Clinic, opened her new clinic in Carden House last month, offering not just aesthetics treatments, but a medically-supported weight loss programme that boasts rapid and safe results.

Alevere Therapy is a combination of a nutrition plan, ultrasound treatments to breakdown stubborn fat and skin tightening treatment to minimise loose skin after weight loss.

Each patient gets a full medical consultation, including blood tests, and the results will help the patient and doctor decide the target they want to reach. And during treatment there is weekly monitoring at the clinic, with reviews every four to six weeks.

After the patient has reached their target weight there is an effective maintenance plan to help keep the excess weight from returning.

Jackie and her expert team have been working with clients to lose weight for years at their clinic in Edinburgh and are now helping clients in Aberdeen reach their weight goals too.

She explained: “Over the years we’ve had clients come to us for Alevere Therapy for a number of reasons – often nothing to do with external appearances.

“One patient told us when he first came through the door that if he was to drop a £50 note on the ground, he’d be unable to pick it up again – then he lost 58kg (9.1 stone) in just 28 weeks and completely changed his way of living.

“Two female patients came to us for help losing weight to undertake IVF therapy and I’m delighted to say that, partly thanks to the incredible results with Alevere, both have now had successful IVF.

“Equally, we’ve had several other patients go through the Alevere programme in order to allow them to control their Type 2 diabetes – not only have some dramatically reduced the dose of insulin required, one patient’s Type 2 diabetes is now in remission.

“We’re really excited for this next stage in our Alevere by Dermal Clinic journey and can’t wait to share the programme with people in the north of Scotland.

“Alevere has been one of the most popular treatments at our clinic in Edinburgh since we started delivering it seven years ago, and I believe its popularity will continue to grow with this new offering.

“We’ve had a number of patients travelling to Edinburgh from the north of Scotland, so it made perfect sense to reduce their travel.”

The clinic also offers full aesthetics treatments, including injectable wrinkle treatments, non-surgical facelifts and much more.

Jackie has not only won awards throughout her career for her work in aesthetics, she regularly trains and teaches doctors, dentists and nurses advanced aesthetics around the world.

Jackie has attained a Masters degree in Aesthetic Practice and is a board member of several industry bodies, as well as assisting Healthcare Improvement Scotland, the Scottish Government’s regulatory body for independent clinics.

Dermal Clinic is open until 8pm during the week and also has appointments on Saturdays, offering clients plenty of choice. There’s also ample parking right outside the building, so getting to appointments is quick and easy.

Find out more by visiting the Alevere page, Dermal Clinic website or Facebook page or Instagram.