SPONSORED: Visit Turriff this May Day Monday for a day of celebrations

An annual north-east celebration that attracts thousands of people is preparing to return to Turriff this May Day.

The May Day extravaganza in Turriff town centre will take place this Monday 6th May, and features exciting celebrations including the town’s two pipe bands, Highland dancing and vintage car displays. You’ll find something to keep the whole family occupied during the day’s events.

Enjoy a wander around the town taking in all the festivities, and don’t forgot to stop by some of the town’s favourite retailers – some are even running special offers on the day. Here a few must-visit’s during the May Day Turriff extravaganza.

This Monday make sure you visit Celebrations of Turriff. Their friendly and knowledgeable staff offer a relaxed and helpful atmosphere, perfect for enjoying a day out shopping, a delicious lunch or refreshments in their popular restaurant, or just a gentle browse! Here are some highlights of what you’ll find:

There’s always special offers available – find out more here!

Their restaurant and coffee shop is ever popular, and for good reason.

They have everything you could possibly want for your home, from beds and furniture to soft furnishings, curtains, carpets, kitchenware and tableware.

Dress for any occasion in their ladieswear and menswear departments.

And for that special person, explore a fantastic range of gifts and accessories.

Make it a date this May Day Monday and see for yourself this diamond in the heart of Aberdeenshire. You’ll be made most welcome at Celebrations of Turriff.

Find out Celebrations of Turriff contact details, opening times and more online.

Instep Fashion is an independent family run shoe shop in Turriff’s Main Street. Established in 2002 it offers a wide and varied selection of footwear, associated accessories from well known, trusted, quality brands such as Rieker, Remonte, Padders, Caprice, Skechers, Alpina and Earth Spirit.

As Start-rite stockists we offer an experienced shoe-fitting service for your little ones from Lelli Kelly, Geox, Bopy, Skechers and of course Start-rite.

Over May Day Weekend you can expect Special Offers and Sales Rails as well as a very warm friendly welcome.

Stop by to see Instep Fashion this May Day Monday.

This year Turriff Jewellers will be doing their biggest ever May Day Sale. Sticking to May Day traditions, they’ll have a bargain table outside the front of the shop for business only – there will be no access to the shop during the day. All items on the table will be up to 50% off for one day only!

They’ve recently been renovated inside and out, and they’re excited to show off their fresh new look. They stock well-known brands such as Swarovski, Nomination, Thomas Sabo and Citizen, alongside their fine jewellery and diamond rings. Basically, they have something for everyone.

Priding themselves on excellent customer service and high commitment of excellence, Turriff Jewellers thrives on the service they provide to each and every customer.

Situated on the High Street with parking across the road and disabled access, there’s no reason not to stop by and have a browse.

Standard opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 9am till 5pm. Find out more about Turriff Jewellers online.

For the past few years, Gadget Solutions have provided Turriff with an extensive range of repair services, as well as accessories and new and used gadgets.

Their repair services range from iPhones and Samsung mobiles to tablets & iPads. On top of that, they also offer laptop and computer repairs and stock a large range of protective accessories for most phones and tablets.

In store, they have a wide range of printer cartridges and storage options such as External HDD’s, USB sticks & memory cards. For the younger generation, they also have a selection of toys, drones and helicopters.

Explore the extensive range available at Gadget Solutions – check out their Facebook for more info.