SPONSORED: Summer’s here – time to head to the Bon Accord beach!

No matter the weather, you can now hit the beach whenever you feel like it!

Thanks to the Bon Accord, the summer holiday feeling will last even if it’s raining.

Their indoor beach opened this week and is set to be a popular attraction with shoppers over the next few weeks.

The beach will be open until Sunday August 18.

But that’s not all – Bon Accord has also installed a giant slide that goes from the upper mall to the lower.

It’s the first time a north-east shopping centre has featured a slide and is sure to provide fun for children young and not so young.

Before going down the slide, people are asked to make a donation to One Great Day, which supports children’s charities The Archie Foundation and Great Ormond Street Hospital. So not only will you have fun but you will be supporting great causes.

Craig Stevenson, Bon Accord centre manager, said: “We are very excited to be introducing a giant slide to the centre and we are sure it will be very popular.

“We strive to add an element of fun to the Bon Accord experience and surprise and delight our shoppers.

“We hope this will provide some fun to help keep the family entertained over the summer holidays whilst raising money to support children’s charities.”

And while you are in the shopping centre, you can catch all the action from Wimbledon on their screen in the sports garden in the upper mall.

To find out more about the wide range of activities at Bon Accord during the summer holidays, visit their website.