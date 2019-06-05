SPONSORED: Stroke? Think FAST and save a life!

Do you know the signs of a stroke? NHS Grampian and partner organisations are raising awareness to help everyone ‘Think FAST’.

NHS Grampian’s Stroke Managed Clinical Network works with partner organisations such as Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) and the Stroke Association to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of strokes by promoting the FAST message. FAST stands for Face, Arm, Speech and Time (to call 999).

Thérèse Lebedis O.B.E, Consultant Occupational Therapist in stroke and Stroke Managed Clinical Network Lead for NHS Grampian, said: “A stroke often happens without warning. ‘Think FAST’ is a simple way to help people recognise the signs of a stroke and to help people understand the importance of emergency treatment.

“With over 9,000 people in Scotland having a stroke every year it is essential that people can recognise a stroke when it’s happening and take prompt action to improve the chances of recovery.”

What is a stroke?

A stroke is a brain attack. It happens when the blood supply to the brain is disrupted. Most strokes occur when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood to the brain. Some strokes are caused by bleeding in or around the brain from a burst blood vessel.

What are the symptoms of stroke?

To help people recognise the symptoms of a stroke quickly, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland is promoting FAST – the Face Arm Speech Test – which is used by paramedics to diagnose a stroke prior to a person being admitted to hospital.

By diagnosing the possibility of a stroke before reaching hospital, it is possible for appropriate referral to a stroke unit to be made as quickly as possible.

A stroke can happen at any time to anyone, from the youngest of babies to the very elderly. Usually there is little or no warning so it is really important that if you see someone with any one of the tell-tale signs of a stroke, you need to Think FAST and dial 999.

What is FAST?

FAST requires an assessment of three specific symptoms of strokes.

Facial weakness – can the person smile? Has their mouth or eye drooped?

– can the person smile? Has their mouth or eye drooped? Arm weakness – can the person raise both arms?

– can the person raise both arms? Speech problems – can the person speak clearly and understand what you say?

– can the person speak clearly and understand what you say? Time – to call 999

If someone has failed any of these tests it is crucial to call 999. A stroke is a medical emergency and by calling 999 you can help someone reach hospital quickly and receive the early treatment they need.

Prompt action can prevent further damage to the brain and help someone make a full recovery. Delay can result in death or major long term disabilities, such as paralysis, severe memory loss and communication problems.

For further information

The CHSS Specialist Advice Line Nurses provide advice and details of local support services, and confidential information and advice about all aspects of living with stroke conditions.

Call 0808 801 0899 or visit the CHSS website or the Stroke Association website.

For more information, watch this advert starring some of the cast of Still Game: