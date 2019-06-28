SPONSORED: Seven great places to visit in the north-east

Looking for something exciting to do? We’ve pulled together a list of great places to visit in the north-east this summer.

Circus Extreme

This year a new death-defying and extreme circus is descending on Scotland as part of it’s European tour. This is a one-of-a-kind performance that has been five years in the making and features some of the most talented performers in the world.

Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Extreme with show-stopping performances that will have you on the edge of your seat, when not falling off it with laughter.

Aberdeen Queens Links, Thursday, July 11 – Sunday, July 21

Malmaison Aberdeen

Malmaison Aberdeen is the vibrant gem of Scotland’s Granite City. The boutique hotel is a stone’s throw from the city centre and boasts 79 rooms and suites with with big beds, power showers and creative decor.

Whether you’re visiting for business, a city break or a celebration, we’d love to welcome you. There’s an abundance of things to do in Aberdeen and the wider area, and the city is one of Scotland’s popular short break destinations.

https://www.malmaison.com/locations/aberdeen/

Royal Deeside Railway

Steam and diesel trains run throughout the school holidays on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am-4pm.

There’s a historic station and shop on site.

Royal Deeside Railway, Milton of Crathes, Banchory by bus stop on main road at Crathes Castle.

https://www.deeside-railway.co.uk/

Stonehaven Open Air Pool

Get in the swim this summer at Stonehaven’s heated open air swimming pool.

We’ve got something for everyone – clean, sparkling seawater heated to a balmy 29 degrees; live music and kids’ entertainers at the weekend; Aqua-Zumba; the Splash Café or just grab a chair and catch a few rays on the pool terraces.

See our website stonehavenopenairpool.co.uk for details or on Facebook

Willows Animal Sanctuary

Come and visit Willows Animal Sanctuary, a Three Star Scottish Visitor attraction.

There are loads of lovely animals to see, including horses, cats, sheep, goats, cows, rabbits, a llama and many more! We also have a newly revamped coffee shop, wholefoods store and on site charity shop!

We’re open every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday 11.30 till 3.30

http://www.willowsanimals.com/

Wynford Farm

There’s fun for the whole family at Wynford Farm Park, no matter the weather!

The Farm Park at Wynford provides amazing family fun, whatever the weather. Say hello to cute animals in the Animal Barn and Paddocks, run wild in the Adventure Playground and Enchanted Forest or get close to scaly friends or feathered pals like our wonderful, talkative Salmon-Crested Cockatoo, Bailey!

Our hugesoft playframe is a massive hit with kids and parents! Clamber up, whizz down and roll around until your hearts content, whatever you choose, we know you’ll have fun. There’s even an enclosed mini toddler area, just for the little ones.

https://www.wynfordfarm.com/

Maryculter House Hotel

Nestled on the banks of the River Dee, Maryculter House is just 10 minutes from the city centre and three minutes from the AWPR. It’s the perfect location for a spot of lunch from our newly-launched “Lite bites” menu.

https://www.maryculterhousehotel.com/