SPONSORED: Scarf’s home energy advice team takes up residence in Union Square

A leading energy advice service is hosting a week-long pop up event at an Aberdeen shopping centre in a bid to ensure as many local residents as possible are prepared for winter.

The Home Energy Advice Team (HEAT) from social enterprise Scarf will be based within the Home Comforts store at Union Square, Aberdeen from Monday September 9th until Saturday September 13th. They will deliver advice and signpost eligible households to various funding streams available to them.

This is the first time HEAT, which is funded by Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth and Kinross Councils, has hosted such an event with the whole team being away from its Cotton Street office and taking its advice into the community.

A particular focus for the team will be referring those eligible for their fuel supplier’s Warm Home Discount, which gives £140 off their winter fuel bill.

Advisors will be able to check eligibility and make referrals for a home visit to help with issues such as correct use of heating systems, identifying damp problems and switching energy supplier or tariff.

Home Energy Advice Team Leader, Garry Donald, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to take up residence for a week in a prominent city centre location to try and get our advice and support to as many people as possible before the cold winter months come in.

“It is around this time of year that households turn their heating systems back on after summer and often this is where issues can come to light which could take weeks to fix.

“It’s also a good time to ensure you are on the best value tariff from your current supplier or look to switch to a cheaper provider before energy consumption goes up for winter.

“I’d like to thank the team from Instant Neighbour, who operate Home Comforts, for welcoming us for this week and look forward to welcoming people though the doors.”

The team will also have some exciting prizes to give away, with everyone who speaks to an advisor being entered for a chance to win a ‘Night in the City’ package featuring a hotel stay, restaurant voucher and cinema tickets or a £100 shopping voucher.

Each day at least two advisors will be on hand to consult with members of the public. They can give advice on a range of issues including; getting the most from your heating system, identifying condensation, damp and potential for energy improvements, switching fuel supplier or tariff, understanding your fuel bills, and advice on tackling fuel debt.

The team can also refer other services, including those delivered by Scarf, such as Home Energy Scotland – the Scottish Government’s flagship energy advice service which has access to a range of grant and loan funding – and Energy Efficient Aberdeen, a pilot programme to support home owners, private landlords and local businesses to make energy efficiency improvements.

This event coincides with launch of a refreshed Home Energy Advice Team brand, as well as a new feel for the wider Scarf brand as the company approaches its 35th anniversary next year.

Scarf’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Chris Rae, said: “Following feedback from customers, funders and staff we made the decision to refresh the Home Energy Advice Team brand to make it stand out from some of the other services Scarf offers, while making it feel very much part of the Scarf brand.

“Meanwhile, with Scarf about to turn 35, we felt it was time to subtly tweak the main brand to give it a modern and professional feel.

“This new brand identity will start to be rolled out in the coming months allowing it to be fully implemented for our 35th birthday next year.

The Home Energy Advice Team will be at Home Comforts, Union Square from 9.30am-4.30pm, Monday 9th September – Saturday 13th September. Members of the public are encouraged to drop in at any time within these hours. Alternatively a home visit can be booked by calling 0808 129 0888 or by emailing duty@scarf.org.uk.

For more information please visit www.scarf.org.uk/heat.