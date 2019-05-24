SPONSORED: Save on parking near Aberdeen Airport

If you are going on holiday, it can be costly and risky to leave your car in a car park for weeks at a time. But one Aberdeen company is offering you a great service – with an even better saving!

For over 16 years, Aberdeen Airpark has been ensuring holidaymakers and offshore workers have received outstanding levels of service.

And to celebrate the launch of their new website, they are offering 10% discount on parking.

Just use the code “PSF 10” when you are booking to take advantage of this great offer.

Manned 24/7, all year round, Aberdeen Airpark offers secure parking just minutes from the city’s airport.

The friendly and helpful staff are always on hand to ensure you get to and from your car – and one of the buses is always waiting at the airport to pick you up. No need to phone or get soaked in the rain!

And they will keep your car in great condition while you are away – any problems like low tyre pressure or flat batteries are taking care of so there’s no delays when all you want to do is get home. In the winter they even defrost and warm up your vehicle.

Parking starts from just £4.75 per day, flexible parking from £5.25 per day and offshore parking starts at £3.75 per day (all including VAT).

Aberdeen Airpark was founded by Garry Macrae in 2002. He started with just a caravan on a site that could hold 500 cars. Since then the business has continued to grow and they are now on a bigger site at Cairn Industrial Park.

Just two miles from the terminal building, it’s the ideal car park for anyone looking for quick, easy-to-use car parking at Aberdeen Airport.

To find out more about Aberdeen Airpark, or to book your parking, visit their website.