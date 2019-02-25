SPONSORED: Protect your children from one of the UK’s biggest killers

Meningitis B is the leading infectious killer of babies and young children in the UK, according to the NHS, which is why it’s important to keep your children protected. Galen Will, of Will Chemists, explains the importance of the meningitis B vaccination.

Spreadable through coughing, sneezing or kissing, the bacteria has a high risk of serious illness.

The risks of meningitis B are at their highest in young children and infants, as well as adults with other health conditions. A peak is often also seen in the teenage/young adulthood years, which is why experts advise giving children the vaccination as early as possible.

However, there are many children whose treatment slips through the cracks, so it’s finally important to ensure that slightly older children (between 10 and 15 years old) receive the vaccination.

In older children and adults, the symptoms can be similar but also include drowsiness, vomiting and photophobia (pain or discomfort caused by lights).

Galen Will, of Will Chemists, explained: “Meningitis B is the most common cause of bacterial meningitis we see here in the UK and because it can be serious – in some cases, life-threatening – it’s important that parents look at vaccinating their children.

“The great thing is that now you don’t have to make an appointment with your GP to get the vaccination, you can visit a pharmacy instead.”

Bexsero is a vaccine for Meningitis B and can be administered to children as young as two months old, as well as adults.

Galen explained: “Vaccines are the only way to prevent meningitis and they have almost eliminated some other kinds of meningitis in the UK.”

He added: “Bexsero is an inactivated vaccine, which means it does not contain living bacteria. The vaccine protects against infection, but cannot cause meningitis.”

To find out more about Bexsero, or the other vaccinations available, visit the Will Chemists website or drop in and speak to one of the team.