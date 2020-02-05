Sponsored: Premier League Darts: Everything you need to know about the event at P&J Live

The 2020 PDC Premier League of darts gets under way in Aberdeen tomorrow.

Nine of the world’s best players and local challenger John Henderson will take to the stage at P&J Live to kick-off the 16 week invitational event.

Although Huntly’s Henderson was not selected for the full tournament he has been chosen to compete on the opening night with the north-east crowd of around 8000 sure to give him plenty of backing when he plays Nathan Aspinall in the fourth match of the night.

Michael Smith and Glen Durrant start the evening before Scotland’s Gary Anderson makes his Premier League comeback after missing last year’s event due to a back injury.

Then Scotland’s recently-crowned world champion Peter Wright plays Michael van Gerwen in a re-run of last month’s world final and after Henderson and Aspinall, Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross round off proceedings.

What times does the event start?

Doors open at 5.30pm with play starting at 7pm.

Is there a dress code?

No football colours should be worn on the night and all phones should be on silent, as this is a live broadcast.

How do I get there?

Although there are 2200 car parking spaces at P&J Live venue bosses are urging people to use public transport to come to the event.

Bus: Stagecoach’s JET 727 service can also take you to the gig from Union Square serving Broad Street, Kitty Brewster, Great Northern Road and Bucksburn. Find full Jet 727 timetable here.

Stagecoach PJ1 shuttle service departs from Union Square bus station from 17:00 until 19:00 and operates direct to P&J Live every 15 minutes. Buses will also be available back to the city centre after the show is finished running approximately every 5 minutes. A single ticket to/from the city centre is £2.60 or a return £3.80. Find more information here.

Park and Ride: There will be additional services running from the surrounding Park & Ride facilities.

PJ2 from Stonehaven, bus leaves at 17:00 and returns 30mins after the event. £8 to book, bus must be pre-booked.

PJ3 will leave from Kingswells Park & Ride every 30 minutes from 17:00 and returns every 15 minutes after the event. £2 for return, please pay on bus.

PJ4 from Craibstone Park & Ride every 15 minutes from 17:00 and returns every 15 minutes after the event. £2 for return, please pay on bus.

PJ5 from Inverurie Town Sq., bus leaves at 17:00 and returns 30mins after the event. £5 to book, bus must be pre-booked.

PJ6 from Ellon Park and Ride, bus leaves at 17:00 and returns 30mins after the event. £8 to book, bus must be pre-booked.

For further information, and booking the PJ2, PJ5 and PJ6 buses please find here.

Car: If you choose to drive please enter via Dyce Drive, as other entry points are bus gates only. You may exit via all three exits, at the A96, Dyce Drive and Wellheads Drive, there are various methods to pay for your parking onsite. For more information click here.

For further travel information click here.