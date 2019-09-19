SPONSORED: Popular restaurant reopens after makeover

The Shepherds Rest in Westhill officially reopened its doors following an extensive transformation this month.

General manager, Carl Barbosa and his team are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the Straik Road pub following a six-figure investment.

Carl said: “Our brand-new pub and grill offers something for everyone.

“At The Shepherds Rest, we’re obsessed about our grills.

“We’ve built our menu around quality chargrilled steak, chicken, fish, vegetarian dishes and burgers – plus a choice of pub classics that everyone loves.

“All our steaks are grass-fed beef, aged to perfection, making them wonderfully tender, lean and full of flavour.”

The new drinks range at the pub is designed to complement the food perfectly – quality cask ales, full bodied red and refreshing white wines, all the latest gins and cocktails and an exciting variety of soft drinks.

The interior of the pub has been completely overhauled, introducing a fresh and welcoming environment for local diners and drinkers from Westhill (and beyond) to enjoy.

Carl added: “Our friendly, knowledgeable staff are on hand to ensure all of guests have a truly memorable visit.

“Because we know that whether you’re getting together for a family catch up, a meal out with friends or just a quiet night out with your other half, quality, freshness, choice, value for money and excellent service all matter.”

The Shepherds Rest is the perfect place to enjoy a meal during the festive season.

The pub has a great value three-course festive menu for £18.49 served from 13 November until 30 December (excluding 25 and 26 December).

Tempting main courses include hand-carved roast turkey with all the trimmings, 8oz 30-day matured sirloin steak and a roasted beetroot and butternut squash wellington.

Open Monday to Friday from 6.30am (Saturday and Sunday from 7.30am) until 11pm every day, Carl and his team are looking forward to giving the Westhill community a warm welcome.

To book a table call 01224 740208 or visit The Shepherd’s Rest website.