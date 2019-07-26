SPONSORED: New Portlethen McDonald’s kitchen a first for Scotland

A new double-storey McDonald’s restaurant at Portlethen Retail Park featuring a ‘transporter kitchen’ is the first of its kind in Scotland.

The opening is creating 80 jobs for the local area.

The restaurant is built in a new compact style with the kitchen located upstairs, maximising space on the bottom floor.

The new high-speed and high-performance food carrying system will deliver food fresh from the upstairs kitchen to customers a floor below.

“We’re thrilled to have opened our doors to the community of Portlethen and we’re looking forward to meeting local customers and residents alike,” said Melanie Harrison, Operations Consultant at the Portlethen restaurant.

“We’re at the forefront of McDonald’s technology here and it’s a proud moment to have opened the first transporter kitchen at a McDonald’s in Scotland.”

The latest innovations

The transporter kitchen means that despite having a small square foot, the Portlethen McDonald’s will offer customers the same number of seats and digital features as other drive thru restaurants.

The new restaurant will also feature the latest innovations from McDonald’s, all designed to improve and enhance the restaurant experience for customers.

Digital features will include free-to-use tablets, interactive magic tables for children and mobile phone charging points.

Self-service kiosks will also be available, which mean visitors to the new Portlethen restaurant can order at a speed that suits them while easily accessing nutritional information and making informed food choices.

The restaurant will also offer table service, with McDonald’s being the first in its category to offer this.

The introduction of this service provides crew with more opportunities to interact with customers and build valuable soft skills from working front of house.

Young families with children will also be happy to hear of the new outdoor Playland.

Visit the McDonald’s website for the latest menus and more info.