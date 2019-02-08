SPONSORED: Get a smile that will dazzle with revolutionary technique

For people with missing or failing teeth it can be hard to raise a smile without feeling self-conscious. But thanks to Aberdeen’s Dental Implant Centre, there’s a procedure that can give you a smile to be proud of – with half the work and cost.

Located on the city’s George Street, the Dental Implant Centre offers All On 4 – a ground-breaking treatment that replaces a whole arch of missing and failing teeth with fewer implants than a traditional bridge.

“With a traditional bridge, you would need around eight to 10 implants per jaw,” Alexandros explained. “This made it very expensive and meant that there was more healing required.

“All On 4 means that a whole arch can be replaced with a fixed bridge attached to just four – or in some cases of low bone density, six – implants.

“This offers a more cost effective solution that is more functional than dentures.”

And that’s an important factor in choosing implants. For many, dentures go part way to getting back their smile. But they can be limited in terms of food and, in some cases, are unsuitable because of the condition of the mouth and jaw.

“We had a patient in his 80s who wanted to be able to eat steak again. And after his implants he’s been able to – sometimes it’s little things like that which are important to people.”

Word of mouth is spreading about the All On 4 procedure and the difference it is making. And Dr Nick, the Dental Implant Centre’s implantologist is not only carrying out the treatment, but mentoring others – showing his high knowledge and experience of All On 4.

And what’s more, the Dental Implant Centre offers All On 4 for around half the cost of other UK clinics – aiming to match prices seen on the continent.

“People are travelling abroad to places like Hungary for dental implants because it is cheaper. But there’s a lot of risk that comes with that, which is why we offer All On 4, and other procedures, at similar prices but with the assurances that come from visiting a UK dental practice.”

To find out more about the All On 4 procedure, visit the Dental Implant Centre website.