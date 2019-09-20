SPONSORED: BMI offers the best help to get you back on your feet

There are 80,000 knee replacements performed every year in the UK (Royal College of Surgeons).

The technology used for this procedure has mostly remained unchanged in the last 35 to 40 years, and while longevity of knee implants has improved significantly, there are still between 20-25% of patients who state that they are dissatisfied with the outcome of their surgery.

This could be for many reasons – pain, poor function/flexion or an “unnatural feeling knee” – or a combination of these.

A knee replacement is sometimes recommended when the knee joint is damaged and symptoms of pain and limited function are persistent, which is usually caused by osteoarthritis.

During surgery, the consultant orthopaedic surgeon will replace the damaged knee joint with an artificial one known as an implant or prosthesis.

There are times when only one part of the knee is damaged and a partial knee replacement can be performed.

BMI Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen can offer patients a bespoke knee implant known as Conformis iTotal, which is designed and manufactured to fit around the individual’s anatomy. Following a consultation with one of the trained consultant orthopaedic surgeons, a pre-operative CT scan and 3D printing technology ensures that the implant is made to match the shape of the knee.

The reported benefits of this technology over conventional knee replacement include increased patient satisfaction one year after surgery, with patients 1.7 times more likely to have a good or excellent outcome score with a quicker return to daily activities.

Surgeons’ opinions

Mr James Bidwell, FRCS Ed (Tr & Orth), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon said: “I have performed 35 Conformis iTotal total knee replacements at BMI Albyn Hospital in Aberdeen over the last 18 months.

“We have seen excellent results and my patients and I are equally happy with the performance of the knees after surgery. It is good to see patients return to a more natural range of movement in the knee and see them get back to day-to-day activities more quickly.

“Nursing staff and physiotherapists have often remarked how quickly iTotal patients get going after surgery and we have had several patients ready to go home on the second day after the operation.

“Total knee replacement is a big operation and the risks of continuing pain and stiffness after surgery are high. I strongly feel that the use of the Conformis iTotal knee replacement system using a computer-planned, tailor-made fit unique to each patient can give a significant advantage to patients. It can allow a quicker return to function and more normal feel to the knee replacement.

“The performance of the Conformis iTotal knee replacement is being monitored closely by ODEP (Orthopaedic Device Evaluation Panel). Indications are that it will last longer or at least as long as the best-performing current and traditional total knee replacement implants available.”

Mr David Boddie FRCSED (Tr & Orth), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon said: “I have been performing the Conformis iTotal total knee replacement for the last 18 months, since it was introduced at BMI Albyn Hospital.

“I have been very impressed by the whole process, from computer design and planning through to implementation of the custom plan at the time of surgery. The implants are manufactured to a very high standard and being monitored for long-term survival and performance. Compared to conventional total knee replacement, two main aspects have impressed me the most; one being the perfect custom fit of the implant to the individual patient’s anatomy and the rapid post-operative recovery patients make, which combined with modern enhanced recovery programmes also facilitates less pain, less swelling, less stiffness and a shorter hospital stay.

“Osteoarthritis of the knee is a disabling condition; total knee replacement is a big operation but is in general a very good operation for relieving the pain and improving patients’ mobility. The Conformis iTotal total knee replacement has been developed in an effort to improve patient experience and functional outcome from total knee replacement, which I believe future results will prove given our initial experience and results.”

BMI Albyn is hosting a knee pain information event on October 2 2019 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Aberdeen Treetops, from 6.30 to 8.30pm.

This event will give you a chance to learn more about knee pain, along with Conformis iTotal joint replacement. There will also be an opportunity to have an informal chat with the surgeons and the hospital team. This event is free of charge and will have limited spaces, so book by clicking here or contact 0808 101 0382 to avoid disappointment.