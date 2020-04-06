Sponsored: Aberdeen fitness studio moves classes online to help keep clients active

An Aberdeen fitness studio is helping keep clients in top shape by providing online workouts.

Fit & Skin Studio on Union Street has been closed since March 21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This however has not stopped them providing online workouts for their clients and members to complete at home during isolation.

General manager Ross Dunbar said “It’s important that we change with the times and adapt given the circumstances.

“Continually updating our social media with informative, fun content and keeping in touch with our members and followers directly is important to us and rest assured, when things return to normal, we will be back stronger than ever.”

Fit & Skin Studio is constantly evolving and always adding new ways to help their clients stay healthy and get the skin and bodies they always wanted.

The studio’s latest investment has including adding a comprehensive outdoor workout area which includes Olympic weightlifting equipment, sleds, plyometric boxes, functional training rig with rope climb, kettlebells and more.

Ross added: “The fitness industry is constantly evolving and it’s important for us to stay ahead of the curve.

“We look forward to launching this area when we re-open and help our clients get back into shape with exclusive new class timetable and personal training sessions.”

Explore our range of AlumierMD products now via the Fit & Skin Studio app available now on the App Store…Scroll… Posted by Fit & Skin Studio on Thursday, 2 April 2020

Due to the closure, they have also been delivering AlumierMD skin products, which Fit & Sking stock within their studio, online via their app and delivering free of charge.

The studio’s therapists are also providing free online skin consultations and can guide clients on how to treat their skin at home during isolation.

Follow Fit & Skin Studio via their Instagram & Facebook pages for more information and tips on skincare and health & fitness.