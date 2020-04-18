Splash of sunshine during lockdown as daffodils bloom in Aberdeen

Daffodils have bloomed in Aberdeen during lockdown.

Residents of Rosemount and Midstocket have enjoyed the new spring colours for a 13th year in a row.

Planted by councillor Bill Cormie and pupils from Mile End School, Gilcomstoun School and Skene Square School, the flowers are spreading joy during the pandemic.

Around 130,000 bulbs have been planted over the past 12 years and Mr Cormie hailed the success story.

Councillor Cormie said: “When I started this project, never did I think it would cover so much ground.

“Nearly every street in Rosemount and Midstocket is covered with the bulbs that the children and I planted.

“It’s a huge success story in the community, but no more so than this year.

He added: “This year was a grim month with the virus spreading.

“Folk are stuck inside and on their daily exercise they really appreciate the flowers.

“The new spring colours have truly brightened up folks lives, and in particular this year, through all this doom and gloom.”

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day