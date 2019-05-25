Aberdeenshire school takes part in Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail

Pupils at a north-east school have unveiled their contribution to a nationwide fundraising campaign.

Youngsters at Balmedie School have revealed their design for Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, which supports children’s hospital charities across Scotland’s cities, including the ARCHIE Foundation, which supports children’s healthcare in the north-east.

The sculpture incorporates the colours of the school’s four houses – Eigie, Keir, Millden and Pettens – as well every pupil’s fingerprint.

The finished product, which will be sited in Balmedie, was officially unveiled at a special assembly in front of the whole school.

The project was co-ordinated by parent Alison Farrell, 42, who runs creative workshops at the school.

She said: “We are glad he’s finished. The kids are absolutely delighted with it.

“The fact we have been able to get every child’s fingerprints on the sculpture is really nice because it’s representative of all of them.

“A lot of work has gone into it. The sculpture was delivered before the Easter holidays, but then the children all had to submit designs and things like that. The actual work took about two weeks.

“It’s definitely worth it. All the kids are so pleased with how it’s turned out.

“It’s really representative of the pupils and Balmedie as a whole.”

She added: “We have also designed it to look like he is sitting on the beach. The beach is a massive part of Balmedie and we wanted to mark that.

“It was a real group effort from the whole school and the pupils all had a great time while they were making it.”

ARCHIE Foundation fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “With just a couple of weeks until the trail goes live, there’s lots going on and it’s very exciting.

“It’s wonderful to see all the hard work the schools have been doing and the designs are brilliant – really creative and colourful and well thought out.”