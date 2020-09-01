Speeding tickets given out at busy north-east access road

Speeding tickets have been given out to motorists going above the speed limit on a busy north-east access road.

Community police officers in Ellon were on Craig’s Road today to address complaints of speeding there.

It is the main access road to two primary schools and local shops in the area.

Three drivers were issued tickets today and further checks will continue under Operation Illustrious.

The operation targets community concerns in regards to speeding in towns and villages in the Formartine area.