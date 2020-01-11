Speed restriction at north-east junction to be extended

A reduced speed limit in place on a north-east road since 2018 will be extended.

The Pitmedden crossroads has been under a temporary traffic order reducing the speed limit around the junctions with the A920 and B999 from the national speed limit to 40mph.

The order, which came into force on August 6 2018, was due to expire on February 6.

The order will be extended after this date, however, to allow more data to be collected and analysed by officers.

The speed of the cars travelling on the road is being looked at, as well as how many incidents, such as crashes, have occurred on the stretch.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Since the temporary 40mph was implemented on the B999 and A920 north of Pitmedden we have been monitoring this for speed and incidents. We are still gathering data.

“The temporary traffic order is going to be extended to enable us to carry out the consultation process to create a permanent traffic order, which, if agreed, will see a permanent 40mph.”

The original traffic order states that, due to monitoring speed for traffic purposes, it is necessary to apply the restriction to traffic in the interests of public safety.

A consultation will be carried out in due course that will gather opinions on the change, as well as let those in the area know that a permanent change may take place.

Mid Formartine councillor Andrew Hassan represents the area and praised the council for carrying out measures that improve road safety in the area. He said: “I welcome the council’s intention to carry out the correct consultation process on making a temporary traffic order permanent at Pitmedden.

“It allows the public the opportunity to assess how things have been since the temporary limit was introduced and clearly there is an indication that there may be merit in making that limit a permanent one.

“To do this the extension of the temporary limit is necessary, in my view, which may frustrate some motorists who disagree it is required.

“It would also allow those with that view to have their chance to express any reasons why this temporary limit shouldn’t be made permanent.

“Any measures that could lead to improved road safety in Aberdeenshire deserve the opportunity to be implemented.”

Councillor Paul Johnston said the temporary limit was put in place after a “lot of local pressure” from residents, the community council and councillors.

He said: “The junction had proved to be an accident blackspot.

“It’s still open to improvement but the temporary 40mph limit has reduced accidents.

“I hope the council will continue at least with the limit, but ideally redesign the priorities at the junction.”