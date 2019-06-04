Speed limit on major Aberdeen road cut to 30mph

The speed limit on a major road leading into Aberdeen is to be reduced permanently in a bid to improve safety.

Drivers are currently able to travel along the majority of North Deeside Road at speeds of up to 40mph.

But council bosses believe it would be safer to reduce the limit due to the number of pedestrians and cyclists using the route, as well as the number of “significant” public premises situated along the length of the road.

The new 30mph speed limit will be enforced along the whole road and will also be extended to the northbound AWPR approach road at Milltimber.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman confirmed the new reduced limit would be introduced this month.

He said: “Work is currently being undertaken to introduce a 30mph speed limit along the extent of the North Deeside Road and we expect this to come into place around June 24 or shortly thereafter.

“In making this change, we are taking into account that the current 40mph zone at Pitfodels has significant premises such as the Marcliffe Hotel, International School and Woodbank House along its stretch and the school alone generates a number of cycle and pedestrian trips, particularly now there is a pedestrian refuge island adjacent to the premises.

“A consistent 30mph speed limit will also help ensure greater safety of pedestrians alighting from buses at the number of stops along the route.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council chairman Guus Glass welcomed the news on the speed limit. He said: “As a community council, we agreed a lower speed limit would be beneficial for the general safety of people using the road.

“I think people in Milltimber will be particularly pleased with this news.

“Quite often people come off the AWPR on to North Deeside Road and they are still in 70mph mode so hopefully this will make people think and encourage them to slow down a bit.

“Along the road there is the International School as well as quite a few hidden entrances.

“It’s good that people are being encouraged to reduce their speeds because this will make it safer for everyone.”