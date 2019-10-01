Speed limit on busy Aberdeen road reduced to 30mph

The speed limit on a busy Aberdeen road has been reduced to make it safer for residents living in the area.

Motorists travelling along Whitestripes Avenue in Bridge of Don will now be restricted to speeds of up to 30mph.

The change was brought in on the back of new homes being built at the Grandhome development, which includes properties by Dandara, CALA Homes and AJC Homes.

New schools and shops have also been proposed for the site.

The speed limit was previously 40mph but this was reduced to help improve safety with more people using the route.

A similar restriction has been put in place on Scotstown Road between its junction with the Waste Recycling Centre and the A92 Parkway.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Signage on Whitestripes Avenue to reflect the speed limit change from 40mph to 30mph has been installed.

“With significant development taking place in the area, and new junctions being formed, the reduction in the speed limit has been made to contribute to road safety for all users.

“Two new pedestrian crossings have also been installed to enhance the safety of routes to Oldmachar Academy and Danestone Primary School.”

A temporary traffic order was also submitted for Dyce Drive in Aberdeen.

It came into force on September 26 and runs until September 25 next year, affecting a stretch of road from its junction with the A96 to a point 30 metres north of the junction with Dyce Avenue.

The order states: “The effect of the order is to impose a mandatory 40mph speed limit on a certain length of Dyce Drive, Aberdeen.

“This measure is for the purpose of road safety.”

In August, speed changes were also brought in for Stoneywood Road, near the junction with the shops and turn-off to Bankhead.

This was due to the extension of the residential area, the new Stoneywood School, Co-op and Marks and Spencer supermarkets.