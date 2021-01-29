Speed cameras to be installed on north-east road as part of £675,000 investment

Mobile safety cameras will be installed on a north-east road as part of a £675,000 investment.

Safety cameras aim to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

Along a 1km stretch of the B977, since 2013 there have been three recorded injury collisions in the most recently assessed five year period, including two serious injury collisions.

In addition, recent speed surveys have shown that more than 40% of vehicles are exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

Mobile safety cameras will now be installed on the B977 Old Aberdeen Road from February to tackle the problem.

Eric Dunion, unit manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “Safety cameras are deployed where they have the greatest potential to reduce injury collisions.

“The B977 at Balmedie was highlighted as an area of concern with a number of recorded injury collisions and a significant number of speeding vehicles.

“Our mobile cameras will be deployed at this location on a regular basis as we aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place. Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “We welcome the introduction of a new mobile camera site at Balmedie. Having regular enforcement carried out by the North Safety Camera Unit is part of our strategic approach to improve road safety by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance.

“These then deliver the outcome we all want, a reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured across the road network and ultimately working towards our vision zero commitment where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.”