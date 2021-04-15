Speed cameras to be deployed on A96 after study reveals 30% of vehicles break limit

Mobile speed cameras will be in force on a major north-east road following a spate of incidents.

The vans will be targeting the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Bainshole, between Huntly and Inverurie, after several accidents and speeding incidents.

The news comes just a day after police revealed a 41-year-old man had been caught overtaking cars on the stretch at 107mph – well above the 60mph limit.

Locals have been asking for additional safety measures in the area for years – with the residents of Bainshole Farm itself calling for action after a car ploughed into their house in 2019.

Safety Cameras Scotland said recent speed surveys showed 30% of vehicles on the stretch are exceeding the speed limit, of which 74% are goods vehicles.

There have been 15 recorded injury collisions there in the past five years, with eight of them classed as serious.

‘Scene of many collisions’

Mobile speed vans, which are clearly marked, or trained operators in high-visibility clothing, will be put in place as part of a wider £675,000 project to crackdown on speeding across Scotland. The investment will allow more areas to be targeted.

Eric Dunion, unit manager of the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “The A96 is sadly the scene of many collisions with many being contributed to inappropriate speed for the road conditions.

“The new location on the A96 at Bainshole has been identified with a number of recorded injury collisions and a significant number of speeding vehicles.

Mr Dunion added: “Safety cameras are deployed where they have the greatest potential to reduce injury collisions.

“By deploying our mobile cameras at Bainshole on a regular basis we aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place.

“Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”