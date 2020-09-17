Speed camera vans to be used on Aberdeen road to help tackle dangerous drivers

Remote speed camera vans will be stationed on an Aberdeen road for three months following concerns from residents about dangerous drivers.

Coast Road, which links Torry, Altens and Cove, will be monitored by the North Safety Camera Unit for 12 weeks, beginning on Monday.

The move is part of a “flexible deployment scheme”, as the stretch does not meet the criteria for a permanent camera to be installed there.

It is hoped that the initiative will help to support “improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance,” in turn encouraging more cyclists and pedestrians to use the road.

Kenny Sutherland from North Safety Camera Unit said: “Our safety camera vans will be enforcing along Coast Road during the next 12 weeks providing a visible deterrent to modify driver behaviour and targeting vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit.

“The speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users and it is essential that they are adhered to for this reason.”

Aberdeen City Council’s transport spokeswoman, Sandra Macdonald, said: “We welcome the new option for flexible deployment sites and its use at this location to address the concerns raised by the local community.

“We hope that the benefits will be long-lasting as speed compliance improves.”

Denise Hamilton from Cycling Scotland said: “Tackling speeding and other dangerous driving is essential to keep everyone safe on our roads.

“This enforcement action in Aberdeen is welcome to ensure people are safer cycling, walking, wheeling and driving.”