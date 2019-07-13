Aberdeen speed camera petition attracts support

A petition calling for speed cameras to be installed along streets in an Aberdeen community attracted almost 400 signatures.

Seaton and Linksfield Community Network launched the petition in April, which also called for weight restrictions to be introduced on several roads in Seaton to stop lorries travelling along them.

Campaigners want the changes made to School Road, Golf Road, Park Road and Park Street to stop them being used as rat runs.

Nearly 400 people signed the petition, which closed on Thursday, and will now be considered by an Aberdeen City Council committee.

It stated: “We the undersigned petition the council to introduce a weight restriction to stop HGVs from using School Road/Golf Road, Park Road and Park Street, and ask the council to write to Police Scotland to consider the installation of speed cameras along School Road and Golf Road in Seaton.

“HGVs should not be allowed to use this road, they are too large to be travelling along School Road and have difficulty turning at Park Road/Urquhart Road.”

Alan Parker, chairman of the Seaton and Linksfield Community Network, said: “We are waiting on a reply, but promise to keep campaigning until this blight on our community is eradicated.

“In the meantime, easily visible speed signs at both ends of the road would be a good start.”

Councillor Alex McLellan welcomed the news, saying: “It is evident from the number of signatures that the Seaton Community Network have collected that this is an issue the community feels strongly about.

“I will continue to discuss options for School Road with officers, with a view to reducing the number of HGVs driving through the community.”