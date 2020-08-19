Speed calming measures planned for north-east village

Traffic calming measures are being planned for a north-east village.

Councillors at the Buchan area committee will discuss installing speed cushions at The Street in Rora, Longside.

Aberdeenshire Council has received complaints from residents in the area due to the speed vehicles travel on the street.

As a result, surveys were carried out which found that the speed 85% of cars were travelling at or below was 43mph, when the limit is 30mph.

Previous efforts including extending 30mph speed limits and the installation of flashing 30mph signage have had a minimal effect.

Now, the traffic calming measures are due to be discussed as a further option.

A report, which will be put before councillors on Tuesday, states: “Traffic within Rora has been found to be travelling at speeds significantly above the existing 30mph speed limit. Various measures previously introduced within Rora with the aim of reducing traffic speeds have proved unsuccessful.

“The area committee is now being asked to consider the installation of speed cushions on The Street, Rora, as a physical traffic calming measure.”