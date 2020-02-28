Speed bumps to be installed on Aberdeen street

Speed bumps are set to be installed along an Aberdeen street after concerns were raised by residents.

Residents on Bedford Place previously complained that drivers frequently exceed the speed limit when using the street to travel between Bedford Road and Sunnybank Road in Kittybrewster.

It led to a public consultation about the possibility of creating speed bumps along the route to ensure that drivers obey the 20mph speed limit.

Now work on the scheme is to start on Sunnyside Road between the junction with Bedford Avenue and Sunnyside Terrace.

There will be a prohibition of driving on the same stretch from 7.30am on March 9 to 5.30pm on March 22.

Councillor Alexander McLellan, who represents Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen, previously called for action over the speed and increased number of vehicles passing Sunnybank School.

He welcomed the introduction of traffic-calming measures.

He added: “The speed bumps have been a long time coming and I’m sure they will be welcomed by the residents of Bedford Place.

“I think the parents of children at Sunnybank School will also welcome the work and will feel reassured knowing their children are safer.”

In addition to the consultation, the measures are being put in place following a review of the Bedford Road busgate, which was installed in May 2016.

It saw Aberdeen City Council close a part of Bedford Road to all traffic except buses and cyclists to ease congestion and prevent motorists heading for the Third Don Crossing from cutting through Powis.

Councillor Ross Grant said: “These measures are being implemented following our review of the Diamond Crossing and Bedford Road busgate and in response to feedback from residents and community groups who previously highlighted issues with speeding on Bedford Place.

“This is a positive step and demonstrates our commitment to the community and comes with the message to those drivers to slow down in our residential areas.”

Councillor Jim Noble added: “A consultation was carried out with the local community and it came to light they were concerned about the speed of traffic coming through the area.

“It’s taken a bit of time to get the speed bumps up and running but I don’t see any reason why they won’t be successful since they have made a difference in other residential areas in Aberdeen.

“It’s very difficult for police to crack down on speeding because people may notice patrol cars and reduce their speed accordingly.

“Speed bumps can be frustrating for drivers but they are there for a purpose and that is to ensure you slow down.”