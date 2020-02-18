Spectra festival labelled a success as Aberdeen trips the light fantastic

A popular light festival has been hailed a success by its organisers.

Spectra saw thousands descend on to the streets of Aberdeen to admire its unique installations.

The features illuminated the Granite City over a three-day period and were held at spots including the Art Gallery, Marischal College and St Nicholas Kirkyard.

Initially planned to take place over a four-day period, it had to be cancelled on Sunday evening due to high winds.

Commissioned by Aberdeen City Council and produced by Curated Place, this year’s Spectra was inspired by the Year of Coasts and Waters.

Andy Brydon, director of Curated Place said: “We’re delighted with the turnout and success of this year’s Spectra.

“We have had a huge amount of positive feedback and it was great to see how well both returning and new artists and their work has been received.

“Like the rest of the UK, we faced the occasional weather-related challenge.

“However, in spite of this, we were delighted to see thousands of visitors across all the festival sites, which this year were more varied than ever before.”

Spectra was first held in 2014 and in 2018 there were 92,000 visits across four sites in four days.

Curated Place spent the last year looking through submissions, with a total of nine new artists featuring in this year’s line-up.

One of this year’s highlights were the 10m-long tentacles of Creatures of the Deep by Designs in Air.

The giant inflatable sea creatures, both real and imagined, took over Marischal Square and Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Now plans are underway to broaden the reach of the festival for the next time.

Mr Brydon added: “We are looking at developing a producer’s training programme, giving new Scottish producers the opportunity to develop projects with peers in twin city Stavanger in Norway.”