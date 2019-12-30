Spectacular Stonehaven fireballs show to be featured on BBC One Hogmanay show

Stonehaven’s Fireballs will be beamed into homes across the nation tomorrow night.

The spectacular event, which attracts up to 10,000 people to the town’s High Street, will be part of the centrepiece of BBC One Scotland’s Hogmanay 2019 Celebrations.

And Amy Irons, best known for presenting sport on BBC Scotland’s The Nine, will host the coverage live as it happens from midnight.

She said she was looking forward to being in Stonehaven for the traditional ceremony.

“I’m so excited because I’ve never been before and I’ve heard there’s such a brilliant community spirit and a great atmosphere with all the crowds and the pipe band,” said Amy.

“It will be an amazing spectacle and I’m really looking forward to help bring a flavour of that into people’s living rooms.”

While Amy is delighted to be helping people watching at home get the New Year party started, she won’t be getting glammed up for her presenting duties.

“Definitely not. It’ll be freezing so all I need is a nice coat and a scarf and I’ll be set,” she said.

“I’m literally the coldest person on the planet, so I’ll need to make sure I’m well prepared to be out on the streets of Aberdeenshire at the end of December.

“I’ll have all the layers – tights, thermal layers, woolly socks, and a hot water bottle and handwarmers too. As long as my face doesn’t say ‘I’m freezing’, I’ll be fine.”

Amy is fronting Hogmanay 2019 along with comedian Susan Calman, who will be warm in the studio, and presenter Des Clarke, who will be on the streets of Edinburgh, with the show kicking off from 11.30pm on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland.

Once she’s thawed out from her stint in Stonehaven, Amy has a simple plan for January 1.

“I’ll be at my auntie’s in Stirling for steak pie. It’s just a brilliant day when really the celebration from the night before just continues on,” she said.

“I really can’t wait for Hogmanay this year. It’s the biggest occasion of the year on TV in Scotland and I just feel incredibly lucky getting to share it with people from around the country.”